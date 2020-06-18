Letter, 6/19: We must do our part to heal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All professions are berated from time to time, but none so intensely as law enforcement is nowadays. We can agree that some law enforcement officers are terrible representatives of their profession, but it is time to speak in support of our Lincoln Police Department.

I have heard Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister speak, and I have paid attention to the work of his department. In my experience, the men and women of the Lincoln Police Department are capable and professional and respectful. I am so thankful to live in this city, under their protection.

Our police departments are only minimally responsible for the current state of affairs. Each of us has to look into the ways we (white folks) have lessened the opportunities and well-being of our colored neighbors. We are citizens of a nation that has overlooked unfair and inhumane treatment, and so each of us has contributed to the awfulness that has been exposed.

Let the work begin: Let us each look, look, look and think, think, think so we can do our part in making this country good for everyone.

Nancy Packard, Lincoln

