Letter, 6/19: Geist only now fighting racism

State Sen. Suzanne Geist discussed in a June 5 Journal Star story the murder of George Floyd and the impact it has had on her personally. While I am so glad to welcome the senator to the work of anti-racism, I feel called to share why I will be supporting her opponent, Stephany Pleasant, in November.
In the article, the senator says that she doesn't believe any laws will end racism. That is true; however, policy changes put people of color in positions to voice issues and fight against the systemic injustice experienced by their communities.
It will bring new ideas to the conversation. For example, black activists across the country have shared data-driven policy ideas that have been shown to decrease incidents of use of force by police against the black community. These policies will not directly end racism, but they will protect black communities and be a step toward equality.
Because of the senator's own words, I worry that, if re-elected, she will refuse to support these policy items.
Stephany Pleasant, on the other hand, believes in taking action. From attending Black Lives Matter protests in Lincoln to looking into the research about specific policy solutions, Stephany has already shown that she is serious in tackling the issues that have led to the murder of so many black individuals.
Ann Fintel, Lincoln
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!