Letter, 6/19: Geist only now fighting racism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Sen. Suzanne Geist discussed in a June 5 Journal Star story the murder of George Floyd and the impact it has had on her personally. While I am so glad to welcome the senator to the work of anti-racism, I feel called to share why I will be supporting her opponent, Stephany Pleasant, in November.

In the article, the senator says that she doesn't believe any laws will end racism. That is true; however, policy changes put people of color in positions to voice issues and fight against the systemic injustice experienced by their communities.

It will bring new ideas to the conversation. For example, black activists across the country have shared data-driven policy ideas that have been shown to decrease incidents of use of force by police against the black community. These policies will not directly end racism, but they will protect black communities and be a step toward equality.

Because of the senator's own words, I worry that, if re-elected, she will refuse to support these policy items.