Letter, 6/18: Don't waste watershed moment

The Black Lives Matter phenomenon has created a watershed moment for change. Not only nationally but locally. We owe a debt of gratitude to our young people
I recall the last watershed moment after the Lincoln police killed Francisco Renteria, who was falsely arrested and “hogtied” in a squad car. That was in 1994.
Similar to today, minority groups and some white activists gathered and met with then-Chief Tom Casady to address police brutality. The goal was to sensitize the police to racism and police brutality.
He listened and Lincoln made progress then, but now more needs to be done. The recent Local View of Chief Jeff Bliemeister ("Police stand ready to serve," June 10) and the LJS editorial ("Committee opens door for dialogue," June 10) are examples of a new dialogue as is the “Hold Cops Accountable” agreement. Huge first steps!
More importantly, what is now needed is to implement what Marshall Lux outlined in his Local View (“Police need real oversight,” June 9): An independent, established-by-law, “meaningful oversight of our police agencies.”
The old maxim, “Nemo judex in causa sua” (No one should be judge of his own situation.) applies. Most police officers who have killed citizens have not been held accountable. The cop who killed George Floyd had 18 previous citations. Police, despite good intentions, cannot police themselves
Call it a citizens review board, an oversight council or accountability committee. It must have legal power, a staff and an adequate budget. This would be a critical next step to acknowledge that Black Lives Do Matter!
John Krejci, Lincoln
