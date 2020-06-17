Letter, 6/18: Don't waste watershed moment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Black Lives Matter phenomenon has created a watershed moment for change. Not only nationally but locally. We owe a debt of gratitude to our young people

I recall the last watershed moment after the Lincoln police killed Francisco Renteria, who was falsely arrested and “hogtied” in a squad car. That was in 1994.

Similar to today, minority groups and some white activists gathered and met with then-Chief Tom Casady to address police brutality. The goal was to sensitize the police to racism and police brutality.

He listened and Lincoln made progress then, but now more needs to be done. The recent Local View of Chief Jeff Bliemeister ("Police stand ready to serve," June 10) and the LJS editorial ("Committee opens door for dialogue," June 10) are examples of a new dialogue as is the “Hold Cops Accountable” agreement. Huge first steps!