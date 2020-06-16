Letter, 6/17: Defunding police a step too far

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some who have asked the Lincoln City Council to defund the Lincoln Police Department were concerned and upset at how protesters were handled.

Yes, it is possible some were not handled correctly. However, they need to realize officers were in place to try preventing a larger crisis from happening. While many have become concerned at police action, we must realize that removing police presence and their weapons is not a wise choice.

Do we want no protection? One cannot expect all police officers to know 100% of the time a protester's motive or intent. The general protection for people is what we need. I don't believe the current system is perfect; it never will be.

I also don't believe your city's system is flawed to the point of no return. Those who want to change this system so drastically are promoting nothing short of lawlessness.

Mark Friesen, Henderson

