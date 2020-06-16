Letter, 6/17: All sides needed for discussion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The need for true conversations to take place across the country is vital for our democracy. What happened at the New York Times should raise alarm that our ability to have these conversations and productive discourse is in decline.

It was interesting to see the opinion of Sen. Tom Cotton included in the incredibly complex conversation of how to best allow these protests, mostly peaceful, to continue while taking out the criminal element (rioters and looters).

Whether or not I agreed with his stance, it was worthwhile getting to hear from someone who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as someone who represents a state where federal troops were called in and used to make sure black students could rightfully attend a public school. Regardless of his political affiliation, he was qualified to offer this opinion to a large audience that probably wouldn't have heard it in detail otherwise.

From the time his opinion was taken off and Times Opinion Editor James Bennet resigned, we have witnessed Sen. Mitt Romney facing blowback, even from the president, for his attempt at unity and discourse with protesters and actor Terry Crews receiving harsh criticism for daring to suggest that all sides need to have a say and place in the solution.