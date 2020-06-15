Letter, 6/16: There are good officers out there

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My husband has more integrity than anyone I've ever met. For example, he contacted a business who forgot to send us a bill, is meticulous about reporting our taxes and rarely beats me at poker because he simply can't lie.

He also can't resist doing the right thing. He once saw a gasoline-drenched person attempt to light himself on fire and pulled him out of a moving car to safety. He's found runaway children. He's performed CPR for 15 minutes before help arrived. He has gone to houses with neglected children living in dog feces and held those little ones, sang "Baby Shark" and tied their shoes. He often comes home from work with a heavy heart.

My husband has had heart-to-heart talks with drug users and has convinced some to seek help and others to be better parents. One man sought him out after getting clean to thank him for his encouragement. He tells me that when he enters a nursing home, he stops to chat with residents and asks what's for breakfast that day.

He's angry about what happened to George Floyd and yearns for peace. He's a good man with strong morals. He's a great law enforcement officer. They're out there.

Terri Schilmoeller, Lincoln

