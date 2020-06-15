Letter, 6/16: Objective truths can be unpopular

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Objective truth is a universal truth, meaning it applies for everyone at all times in all circumstances. Relative truth rejects objective truth on the premise that all matters are "situational." The Constitution, Gettysburg Address and the I Have a Dream speech are built upon the core objective truth, which asserts that “all men are created equal.”

Indeed, it’s this ideal which provides the impetus for us all to embrace our responsibilities as citizens to seek a more perfect union. Our legal system is created on this premise, as are other public and private institutions and organizations.

So when civic leaders, in the face of civil unrest or a health crisis enact measures carrying the force of law, those measures must be based upon an attempt to achieve an objective truth. Imposing curfews, a subject of public controversy in Lincoln, were implemented because authorities believed that measure would best enable our police and public officials to fulfill their requirements to ensure our safety and welfare.

Backlash to curfews, and indeed to every decision made that doesn’t universally resonate, should have been expected. I was therefore perplexed with the mayor’s reflection that the decision to impose curfews was influenced by her ethnicity and was not a result of her attempt to achieve an objective truth.

Jerris Cummings, Lincoln

