Letter, 6/14: Sasse's rebuke was calculated

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I was struck by Sen. Ben Sasse's stinging rebuke of Donald Trump's recent exploits as the president made his way unimpeded across Lafayette Square (tear-gassed peaceful protesters having been scattered) for a photo-op at St. John's Episcopal Church.

If there was an actual political bible, I'm sure we'd be admonished to "Judge ye not their words but their votes." I'm suggesting Sasse's indignation was ignited by a calculatedly risky attempt to blunt the backlash he suffered following his woefully inexcusable speech to Fremont High School seniors. Naturally, the rest of our congressional delegation has remained resolutely mum on the matter. My only question is whether Sasse engages the same do-over speech writer as Drew Brees.

Jim Hejduk, Lincoln

View Comments

