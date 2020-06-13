Letter, 6/14: Photo op was pure pandering
Letter, 6/14: Photo op was pure pandering

GOP senator: Trump used 'Word of God as a political prop'

President Donald Trump walks past police in Lafayette Park after he visited outside St. John's Church across from the White House Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Part of the church was set on fire during protests on Sunday night. 

 Patrick Semansky, AP

President Donald J. Trump moves imperiously through a sea parted by teargas and truncheon and stands rigidly, unsmilingly silent in front of a church and robotically elevates a Bible.

This from a man who would not know a Bible verse if it fell from a 10th-story window and struck him on the head. It was so laughably blatant an act of unabashed pandering that even his most fervent evangelical Christian supporters must be deeply embarrassed by this ridiculous gesture.

Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln

