Letter, 6/14: Photo op was pure pandering

President Donald J. Trump moves imperiously through a sea parted by teargas and truncheon and stands rigidly, unsmilingly silent in front of a church and robotically elevates a Bible.
This from a man who would not know a Bible verse if it fell from a 10th-story window and struck him on the head. It was so laughably blatant an act of unabashed pandering that even his most fervent evangelical Christian supporters must be deeply embarrassed by this ridiculous gesture.
Henry Eugene Brass, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.