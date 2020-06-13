Letter, 6/14: LJS, Dunker doing good work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The time since the death of George Floyd has been a roller coaster of emotion for our community. When I participated in the Black Lives Matter peaceful protest at the Capitol, I was so proud to see the community come together and was then so utterly shocked and saddened to see the chaos which erupted downtown, fearing that all the solidarity, goodwill and community support would evaporate like tear gas, leaving pain and suffering as the conflict escalated.

Seeing the Journal Star livestream coverage by Chris Dunker was profoundly valuable to me as a proud Lincolnite who has made the Star City my home for two decades.

I am so grateful for his brave reporting as he ventured into an extremely tense and difficult situation repeatedly.

He is one of many heroes our city, state and nation desperately needs right now. Thank you, Chris Dunker, for what you do to keep the public informed.

Samuel R. Segrist, Lincoln