Letter, 6/14: Government must protect everyone
BLM peaceful protest

A man at Sunday's protest in Lincoln wears tape across his mouth stating "I can't breathe."

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Black people have suffered atrocities of various kinds for centuries. They were considered subhuman and lynched during slavery by the white people. Despite the abolition of slavery and passing of various civil rights laws, the prejudice against and persecution of black people continues to this day, most recently in the case of George Floyd. Many black people are in constant fear of their lives outside as well as inside their homes.

Leaders of various branches of government in a democratic society are supposed to work for the safety and welfare of all its people. Since black people are fearful of police and racial violence, this safety net does not exist for them. Our country needs leaders who understand the suffering of black people and have the compassion, will and determination to tackle this very serious problem.

Sitaram Jaswal, Lincoln

