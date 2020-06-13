Letter, 6/14: Biden is leader America needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the past three years, we have experienced the qualities of bad leadership in action. Our president constantly tells us that he is the best at everything, surrounds himself only with yes people, insists on deflecting blame for shortcomings of his administration and foments divisions among our citizens.

We need an individual in the White House who is compassionate and capable of showing empathy for those suffering from the health and economic effects of the pandemic that engulfs us.

We need someone who takes responsibility for his actions, who has integrity, respect for others and is capable of personal growth. We need someone who accepts criticism and understands that fueling divisions in society is dangerous.

If we use November as a turning point for this country by voting for Joe Biden, we will be able to reclaim a sense of decency in the White House. A vote for Joe Biden communicates the moral courage to stand up against the exploitation and degradation perpetrated by Donald Trump.

If we care about the legacy we are going to leave our children and grandchildren, then electing Joe Biden is critical. Don’t make the current substandard leadership in the White House our new standard. Vote for Joe Biden.

Nancy E. Coren, Lincoln

