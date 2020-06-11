Letter, 6/12: What are Sasse's priorities?
Letter, 6/12: What are Sasse's priorities?

Senators Speech Criticism

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Recently, in the middle of the review of the FBI Russia investigation Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said he wanted to just vote and move on to his other committee assignments.

It is important to note that the senator asked to be taken off the Ag Committee so he could move to the more glamorous Judicial Committee, leaving Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers to fend for themselves. I, for one, think he needs to reassess his priorities. Don't forget to vote.

Dan Rees, Lincoln

