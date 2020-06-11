Letter, 6/12: Corn farmers must count on ethanol, not exports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Counting on corn exports has always been a questionable strategy ever since the 1980s and 1990s shifts in farm and trade policy.

Now, problematic U.S. trade policy aimed at China is attempting to protect intellectual property rights for big corporations but has boomeranged against farmers, due to Chinese retaliation, that has led to their investments in competitor exporting countries.

Fluctuating currency values where the dollar has gotten stronger cause U.S. farm and manufactured goods exports to be more expensive in world markets. Brazil’s currency, the real, has hit all-time lows against the U.S. dollar, making their exports more competitive.

U.S. corn exports are extremely unpredictable, and it’s getting worse. USDA projects 2019-20 corn exports to be only 1.775 billion bushels, or 663 million bushels less than in 2017-18. Weak exports also lead to excessive corn inventory. USDA projects 2020-21 corn ending stocks to be 3.318 billion bushels, the largest level since 1987-88 with corn prices remaining low.