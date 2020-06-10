Letter, 6/11: We're better than what we're seeing
View Comments

Letter, 6/11: We're better than what we're seeing

George Floyd Protest

Windows at the Ez Go gas station are seen broken after it was looted Saturday morning.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Dear fellow citizens: We have not been ourselves this year for understandable reasons.

Feeling frustrated and angry in the present circumstances is understandable and in a case of another African American being killed by a racist white cop, very justified. We should be frustrated and angry that over 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

But we're better than looting and destroying property and ignoring social distancing in a pandemic.

We're better than thinking all cops are inherently racist and shouldn't be respected no matter what. We're better than grown adults pitching a fit about being asked to wear a mask in crowded public places for extra protection of vulnerable people.

We're better than thinking we know more than doctors who have dedicated their careers to a subject, even if they don't have all the answers currently. We're better than large, well-capitalized companies who go after money designed for small businesses in a crisis and companies who give the CEO a large bonus before declaring bankruptcy. We're better than parents who do unethical and illegal things to get their kids in an elite college.

Little advice: Quit hovering and let them figure the world out for themselves. Finally, we're better than politicians that only care about 140 characters and clips on cable news with no regard for facts or uncertainty.

Want to try something new? Disconnect from social media and cable news and actually go out to your porch and talk to your neighbors.

Socially distanced, of course.

Eric Hunt, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News