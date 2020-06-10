Letter, 6/11: We're better than what we're seeing

Dear fellow citizens: We have not been ourselves this year for understandable reasons.
Feeling frustrated and angry in the present circumstances is understandable and in a case of another African American being killed by a racist white cop, very justified. We should be frustrated and angry that over 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
But we're better than looting and destroying property and ignoring social distancing in a pandemic.
We're better than thinking all cops are inherently racist and shouldn't be respected no matter what. We're better than grown adults pitching a fit about being asked to wear a mask in crowded public places for extra protection of vulnerable people.
We're better than thinking we know more than doctors who have dedicated their careers to a subject, even if they don't have all the answers currently. We're better than large, well-capitalized companies who go after money designed for small businesses in a crisis and companies who give the CEO a large bonus before declaring bankruptcy. We're better than parents who do unethical and illegal things to get their kids in an elite college.
Little advice: Quit hovering and let them figure the world out for themselves. Finally, we're better than politicians that only care about 140 characters and clips on cable news with no regard for facts or uncertainty.
Want to try something new? Disconnect from social media and cable news and actually go out to your porch and talk to your neighbors.
Socially distanced, of course.
Eric Hunt, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.