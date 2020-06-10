Letter, 6/11: We're better than what we're seeing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear fellow citizens: We have not been ourselves this year for understandable reasons.

Feeling frustrated and angry in the present circumstances is understandable and in a case of another African American being killed by a racist white cop, very justified. We should be frustrated and angry that over 100,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

But we're better than looting and destroying property and ignoring social distancing in a pandemic.

We're better than thinking all cops are inherently racist and shouldn't be respected no matter what. We're better than grown adults pitching a fit about being asked to wear a mask in crowded public places for extra protection of vulnerable people.

We're better than thinking we know more than doctors who have dedicated their careers to a subject, even if they don't have all the answers currently. We're better than large, well-capitalized companies who go after money designed for small businesses in a crisis and companies who give the CEO a large bonus before declaring bankruptcy. We're better than parents who do unethical and illegal things to get their kids in an elite college.