Letter, 6/11: City streets need attention

Whoa, doggies! This is Lincoln, Nebraska, not the Oregon Trail, although it sure looks and feels that way! All the potholes, bad blacktop repairs, ruts and poorly painted markings on the roads.

When the new mayor was elected, we were promised major road repairs; she even took a bus load of people out to ride around and find the bad roads. And we were told the areas that would be first repaired, but its not happening!

As a large city, its embarrassing to think of visitors and new residents moving into our city, to witness the mess our streets are in!

Don't we all wonder where our tax dollars are being spent, as tax payers, we deserve to see this promise fulfilled!

Roberta Mohr, Lincoln