Letter, 6/10: Protests elicit anger, admiration

I admire demonstrators who bravely gather to protest wrongdoing.
I detest parasites who use the protests to loot, demolish and burn.
* * *
I admire police officers who do their jobs, keeping order and earning respect by honoring their training and their own innate humanity.
I detest murderous cops and cops who do nothing while their fellow officers commit murder or otherwise stain their badges.
* * *
I admire political leaders who recognize injustice and work hard, rallying citizens on both sides to find solutions.
I detest opportunistic elected leaders who see discord as a mere tool for advancing their political agendas, piling up TV ratings and feeding their own egos.
Bob Copperstone, Wahoo
