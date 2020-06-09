Letter, 6/10: Protests elicit anger, admiration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I admire demonstrators who bravely gather to protest wrongdoing.

I detest parasites who use the protests to loot, demolish and burn.

* * *

I admire police officers who do their jobs, keeping order and earning respect by honoring their training and their own innate humanity.

I detest murderous cops and cops who do nothing while their fellow officers commit murder or otherwise stain their badges.

* * *

I admire political leaders who recognize injustice and work hard, rallying citizens on both sides to find solutions.

I detest opportunistic elected leaders who see discord as a mere tool for advancing their political agendas, piling up TV ratings and feeding their own egos.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

