Letter, 6/10: Hate crime law a bad idea

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lincoln City Council is considering an ordinance that proposes to create a separate offense for anyone who commits a misdemeanor with the intent to intimidate another person due to that person’s actual or perceived protected status.

These sorts of ordinances skate close to the First Amendment. In R.A.V., Petitioner v. City of St. Paul, 505 US 377, an ordinance that criminalized placing symbols, such as a swastika, on private property knowing it would arouse anger, alarm or resentment on the basis of race, color, etc. was stricken down. The Supreme Court concluded that it was content-based regulation, presumptively invalid under the First Amendment.

The question is not so much whether the proposed ordinance is or is not unconstitutional; it is simply un-American. This ordinance goes down the slippery slope of proscribing thought.