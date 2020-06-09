Letter, 6/10: Hate crime law a bad idea

The Lincoln City Council is considering an ordinance that proposes to create a separate offense for anyone who commits a misdemeanor with the intent to intimidate another person due to that person’s actual or perceived protected status.
These sorts of ordinances skate close to the First Amendment. In R.A.V., Petitioner v. City of St. Paul, 505 US 377, an ordinance that criminalized placing symbols, such as a swastika, on private property knowing it would arouse anger, alarm or resentment on the basis of race, color, etc. was stricken down. The Supreme Court concluded that it was content-based regulation, presumptively invalid under the First Amendment.
The question is not so much whether the proposed ordinance is or is not unconstitutional; it is simply un-American. This ordinance goes down the slippery slope of proscribing thought.
It is apparently not enough that, if a person of any race, creed or color is assaulted, the perpetrator is subject to prosecution. Now we need to delve, not into intent but motive. That is a useful tool in criminal investigation, and it is a worthwhile consideration in terms of sentencing. But to establish a law proscribing thought in and of itself is inappropriate. The proposal recognizes that the action will be punished under one provision of Title IX but then establishes a separate offense for having a particular thought when perpetrating the underlying offense.
The City Council should vote this proposal down.
William F. Austin, Lincoln
