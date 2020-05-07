Letter, 5/8: Sievers most qualified for NRD

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most qualified candidate for the Lower Platte South NRD Board is LeRoy Sievers. I would like to show my support for LeRoy Sievers and his candidacy. LeRoy as an attorney has worked on water resources related law for our state.

He has helped shape new laws being introduced in our Legislature. He can now bring his focus to the NRD to help at a more local level. He is consistently reading and following cases to understand the impact on how new laws or case outcomes will affect Nebraskans.

LeRoy understands how water, one of our most precious resources, affects our daily lives and livelihoods. He will bring the leadership that needed to work through difficult issues that arise.

LeRoy has been a selfless Nebraskan his entire life. He has worked for our community in several leadership roles quietly. He has taught for Junior Achievement for years, served on the Red Cross board as their president, on the Cornhusker Council Boy Scout Board as their president, on the Capital Humane Society, and the list goes on and on.

I plan to vote for LeRoy Sievers. I know he is the best candidate with the most knowledge to help the Lower Platte South NRD Board.

Larry Holmes, Lincoln

