Letter, 5/8: Sasse is our guy in Senate
Trump Impeachment

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

I was pleased to see a news story about Sen. Ben Sasse using his campaign and RV to help deliver meals to Nebraskans fighting to beat the coronavirus. That’s exactly the kind of compassionate, caring action we’ve some to expect from Senator Sasse.

When Nebraskans are in trouble, his first question always seems to be “How can I help?” It’s that type of servant leadership I think we need in Washington. He is also a leader on pro-life issues and has been endorsed by organizations like the Susan B. Anthony, Nebraska Right to Life and the Nebraska Family Alliance PAC.

Voters who care about life and values should know that Ben Sasse is our guy for U.S. Senate.

Maxine Arneal, Beatrice

