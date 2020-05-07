Letter, 5/8: Sasse is our guy in Senate

I was pleased to see a news story about Sen. Ben Sasse using his campaign and RV to help deliver meals to Nebraskans fighting to beat the coronavirus. That’s exactly the kind of compassionate, caring action we’ve some to expect from Senator Sasse.

When Nebraskans are in trouble, his first question always seems to be “How can I help?” It’s that type of servant leadership I think we need in Washington. He is also a leader on pro-life issues and has been endorsed by organizations like the Susan B. Anthony, Nebraska Right to Life and the Nebraska Family Alliance PAC.