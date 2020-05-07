Letter, 5/8: Pleasant will support families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a voter in Legislative District 25, I’m disappointed in current Sen. Suzanne Geist’s record on supporting families, because she has shown that she doesn’t value families in the way that she has promised constituents.

She has continuously voted for policies that pressure a woman to have a child but then voted against policies that would support that mother and the child after it is born.

In 2017, Senator Geist voted against LB427, a bill to provide accommodations and policies around parenting students, including doctor’s appointments, absences due to pregnancy, lactation spaces and childcare so they can continue their education. Essentially, Senator Geist voted that a woman who is working to obtain her education to better her child’s life is not deserving of accommodations to do so.

District 25 challenger Stephany Pleasant believes otherwise. Stephany is a strong supporter of women’s reproductive rights and protections. This is because Stephany’s core platform is to prioritize all policies that grow and strengthen Nebraska families. She believes decisions about when to have children and opportunities to become educated as a mother both act as catalysts to make families stronger for future generations.