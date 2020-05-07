Letter, 5/8: Carter ready to serve
Jennifer Carter

COURTESY PHOTO Jennifer Carter, legislative candidate for District 29

 Jennifer Carter

As a member of the Legislature who serves on the Health and Human Services Committee, I strongly support Jennifer Carter in her race for the District 29 seat.

Jennifer, who serves as the HHS Committee legal counsel, has provided valuable insight and guidance to our committee as we tackled difficult issues such as the crisis at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers and the current public health crisis.

With many senators facing term limits, the Legislature needs experienced, trusted and respected people to serve, and Jennifer Carter embodies all of those qualities. We can't afford to start over from scratch with so much at stake.

Jennifer will be ready on day one to serve the people of her district and the people of our state. I strongly encourage voters to choose Jennifer Carter for Legislature when they cast their ballots.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, Omaha

