Letter, 5/8: Carter expert in health care

I've had the privilege of knowing Jennifer Carter for over 15 years. Her experience, both in her personal and professional life, makes her the most qualified candidate to lead District 29 as a state senator in the upcoming years.

She is an expert in the single biggest issue facing voters today, health care. Her knowledge of the health care system combined with a thoughtful nature will make her well prepared to tackle the issues facing Nebraskans today.

I first met Jennifer when she was advocating for equal access to health care for all Nebraskans; I now have the honor of calling Jennifer a coworker. I know that she will work as hard to support the Legislature as an elected official as she does in her current role as legal counsel for the Health and Human Services Committee.

It gives me great comfort to know that if elected, she will begin her tenure with a solid knowledge base that will give her all the tools she needs to represent my best interests as a Nebraskan.

Most importantly, I trust Jennifer implicitly to represent me as a woman. She is thoughtful, kind and has always listened to all sides of an argument in order to make the most well informed decision possible. Jennifer Carter deserves your vote in the upcoming primary election and I urge you to support her. I know I will.

Timoree Klingler, Beatrice

