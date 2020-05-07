Letter, 5/8: Carter driven to solve problems
View Comments

Letter, 5/8: Carter driven to solve problems

{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Carter

COURTESY PHOTO Jennifer Carter, legislative candidate for District 29

 Jennifer Carter

It is imperative that we vote for our values and support a candidate who is prepared to serve in their elected position, and that is why I support Jennifer Carter for the Legislature in District 29.

I had the privilege of serving with Jennifer on the executive committee of the Prairie Hill Learning Center board for many years. In Jennifer’s capacity as board president, she devoted a significant amount of time and resources in meeting the school’s challenges.

Jennifer brought many talents to the table including legal experience, community and staff collaboration and budgeting knowledge. She is solution-driven while being able to listen to different perspectives and ideas. Jennifer was genuinely committed to seeing the continual growth of the school, and I trust and support that she will bring this same commitment in serving the community of District 29.

Cheryl Schoneweis, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News