Letter, 5/8: Carter driven to solve problems

It is imperative that we vote for our values and support a candidate who is prepared to serve in their elected position, and that is why I support Jennifer Carter for the Legislature in District 29.

I had the privilege of serving with Jennifer on the executive committee of the Prairie Hill Learning Center board for many years. In Jennifer’s capacity as board president, she devoted a significant amount of time and resources in meeting the school’s challenges.

Jennifer brought many talents to the table including legal experience, community and staff collaboration and budgeting knowledge. She is solution-driven while being able to listen to different perspectives and ideas. Jennifer was genuinely committed to seeing the continual growth of the school, and I trust and support that she will bring this same commitment in serving the community of District 29.

Cheryl Schoneweis, Lincoln

