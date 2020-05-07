Letter, 5/8: Campbell wants to serve state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jacob Campbell is a lifelong resident of Nebraska and has Nebraska’s values.

Currently, I’ve been dealing with our current senators, who are trying to adopt legislation similar to states like New York and California where tens of millions of people live. This is unacceptable legislation for Nebraskans.

Some of his competitors are getting out-of-state funding for their campaign. Not Jacob Campbell, who currently is a legislative aide to another Nebraska grassroots senator.

Please join me in getting Jacob elected to the Legislature to serve District 29

Scott Hoffman, Lincoln

