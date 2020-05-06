Letter, 5/7: 'Emperor' Trump has no clothes
View Comments

Letter, 5/7: 'Emperor' Trump has no clothes

Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus Tuesday in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House.

 Alex Brandon, Associated Press

I remember as a young child my mom reading to me “The Emperor's New Clothes, and thinking “how silly." First, that someone would parade around with no clothes but also that no one would say anything.

Yet, here we are some 60-plus years later, with “Emperor" Trump spouting out untruths, misinformation, lies and bizarre, ludicrous and dangerous messages. And we have no one in the White House saying anything. Well, I will be the child from the children’s storybook to call out the reality that “Emperor" Trump has no common sense. In fact, he has no sense at all.

Jeanne Walter, Waverly

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News