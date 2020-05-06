Letter, 5/7: 'Emperor' Trump has no clothes

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

I remember as a young child my mom reading to me “The Emperor's New Clothes, and thinking “how silly." First, that someone would parade around with no clothes but also that no one would say anything.

Yet, here we are some 60-plus years later, with “Emperor" Trump spouting out untruths, misinformation, lies and bizarre, ludicrous and dangerous messages. And we have no one in the White House saying anything. Well, I will be the child from the children’s storybook to call out the reality that “Emperor" Trump has no common sense. In fact, he has no sense at all.