Letter, 5/6: Socialist countries not miserable

The fact-checking of misinformation one is exposed to has become a daily ritual. The solution can take various paths. Sometimes we get answers for ourselves. Sometimes we need to expose incorrect in front of a bigger audience.

The letter to the editor from Gary L. Reinke, "Power grab scarier than virus," April 26) deserves such a response.

Where to start? Let's begin with the defining of Cuba, Russia, China and Venezuela as socialist states. I am surprised Mr. Reinke did not cast his net wide enough to include North Korea within his definition of socialism.

I would recommend when plane travel becomes safe that Mr. Reinke purchase for himself a plane fare to any one of the truly socialist countries like Finland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Switzerland and see for himself why year after year these countries have the highest ratings for happiness and wellness.

You might also want to see where the United States logs in on these metrics. Oh, by the way, regarding that airfare, you might want to purchase a one-way fare. You might like what you find.