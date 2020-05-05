Letter, 5/6: Sasse represents Nebraskans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The U.S. Senate is sometimes called the "world's greatest deliberative body." It doesn't always act like it is, but if we had a few more senators like our very own Sen. Ben Sasse, it might live up to that lofty reputation.

The Constitution is pretty clear: Senators are meant to represent the interests of the states they serve -- and Senator Sasse has done exactly that. On issues from trade to taxes, Sasse has been an absolute champion for Nebraskans.

Sasse fought to cut harmful environmental regulations that kill businesses. When disasters like COVID-19 or last spring's floods hit, Sasse fought hard to make sure Nebraska got its fair share of emergency funds and other assistance. And most importantly, he’s earned a perfect rating from every pro-life organization that matters, including Nebraska Right to Life and Nebraska Family PAC. Sasse has proven time and again that he puts principle over party, and I appreciate that a lot!

Sasse is the kind of guy our state needs working for us in D.C., and I'm proud to be mailing in my ballot with a big check mark next to his name.

Alejandra Larios, Bellevue