Letter, 5/6: Sasse on front lines, too
Many politicians are spending the COVID-19 pandemic passively shut in behind closed doors. For Sen. Ben Sasse, this is not the case.

Senator Sasse has been using his campaign bus to deliver hand sanitizer and meals to Nebraskans in need. He is on the front lines, truly helping and talking to Nebraskans about what they need during these times of hardship.

Senator Sasse remains diligently watchful and outspoken on China, and now more than ever as he supports plans for holding China and the World Health Organization accountable for any role they played in the initial spread of the coronavirus.

Senator Sasse puts into practice Nebraska values of integrity and following through with your word. He has earned my vote in the past, and I will continue to support him with my vote on May 12.

Michelle McNea, North Platte

