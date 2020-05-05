Letter, 5/6: Sasse has earned another term
After I learned about the GOP Senate primary in Nebraska, and specifically about criticisms of Sen. Ben Sasse's record, I did what every informed voter should do: I looked up Sasse's votes.

What I found confirmed what I had suspected: Ben Sasse has been a true conservative who fights for Nebraskans. Very few Republicans in the Senate, and perhaps Congress overall, are more conservative than Sasse, and he has fought hard to confirm brilliant Nebraskan legal minds like Steve Grasz and Brian Buescher to federal courts.

He's fought to protect Nebraska's farmers and ranchers from EPA overreach and to ensure reliable access to critical trade markets. He's been a bold, unwavering pro-life voice and sponsored the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. He led the fight to convince the Senate Republican Conference to ban earmarks permanently.

With his proven conservative track record, it is my earnest belief that Senator Sasse deserves another term fighting for us in Washington. I am proud to be voting for him.

Zachary Wahab Cheek, Lincoln

