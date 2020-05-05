Letter, 5/6: Public libraries serving all

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We in Lincoln are fortunate to have such a good public library system. Lincoln City Libraries are among the very best things about this city and a great contributor to the culture and quality of life of the city.

I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Pat Leach, library director, and all the staff for the Lincoln City Libraries’ decades of excellent service, and specifically for their creative, flexible, keep-the-books-circulating response to the COVID-19 virus.

This week, I talked with a friend in Durham, North Carolina, where the libraries are closed and are not lending books. My friend is making a list of books to put on hold when that is again possible. I, on the other hand, have put books on hold several times, received notice that they were waiting and gone to Gere Library, where they were handed to me by a smiling library employee.

Lincolnites should appreciate and support Lincoln City Libraries.

Barbara DiBernard, Lincoln