Letter, 5/6: Politicians not ones to listen to

I typically follow the daily press conferences from the White House and our state. Lately, one has become ... well, for lack of a better word, insane.

President Trump wants all our children back in school now. I guess he figures the Lysol inhalers really do work. When a meat packing plant in Greeley, Colorado, reported workers had been infected with coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence contacted Rep. Cory Gardner and the owner of JBS Wholesale Meats to “get to the bottom of it.” Next, Pence toured the Mayo Clinic Hospital without wearing a mask.

We have politicians giving medical advice and not modeling any leadership behavior.

If I become ill, I will not contact Trump or Pence. I won’t even contact Gov. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry or Sens. Ben Sasse or Deb Fischer.

I’ll contact my doctor.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln