Letter, 5/6: Macek cares about people

Wouldn’t it be great if Nebraska had somebody to represent us in Washington who cares more about people than politics?

Oddly, there is somebody like that. His name is Dennis Frank Macek, from Lincoln, and he is running for U.S. Senate.

Dennis is also a brilliant problem solver with realistic plans for making life better for us all. He has specific ideas for more jobs, beginning with repairing our roads and bridges that have needed it for decades, not only creating new jobs, but also improving our lives.

Dennis recognizes it’s time for Americans to care as much about American security as the Russians and Chinese do. A new war is being fought in cyberspace. And Dennis believes we need to take better care of our planet and ourselves. He even has plans for how to pay for it all in ways that will benefit us instead of cost us.

His plans are based on people in government working across the aisle with each other and with people in business to get results, because “we’re all in this together” is not just the catchphrase of the moment. It is the truth.

Elect Dennis Frank Macek to the U.S. Senate and watch amazing stuff happen.

Barb Derrick, Lincoln