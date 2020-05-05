Letter, 5/6: Lack of testing isn't lack of cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Saturday's Journal Star reports that in Nebraska's prisons "no coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates" ("Judge denies ACLU request," May 2).

With many thousands of COVID-19 cases hitting prisoners nationwide, is our state bucking the national trend? To be fully informed, readers need to know how many incarcerated Nebraskans have been tested.

It’s not enough just to say that no cases have been "confirmed." Lack of testing does not equate to a lack of the disease.

Mark Weddleton, Lincoln