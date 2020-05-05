Letter, 5/6: Lack of testing isn't lack of cases

Saturday's Journal Star reports that in Nebraska's prisons "no coronavirus cases have been confirmed among inmates" ("Judge denies ACLU request," May 2).
With many thousands of COVID-19 cases hitting prisoners nationwide, is our state bucking the national trend? To be fully informed, readers need to know how many incarcerated Nebraskans have been tested.
It’s not enough just to say that no cases have been "confirmed." Lack of testing does not equate to a lack of the disease.
Mark Weddleton, Lincoln
