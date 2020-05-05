Letter, 5/6: Clayburn helps build consensus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's why we need Neal Clayburn to represent District 29 in the Legislature: An argument could be made that Lincoln Public Schools is one of Lincoln's most important assets. For the most part, our school district is the economic engine that drives our growth. People move to Lincoln to be in our school district.

Neal's commitment is one of the reasons our schools are so good. He served as the executive director for the Lincoln Education Association for many years. During that time, he worked with the school board and administration to achieve consensus in keeping our district great!

Neal is also an active member of our community. He supports many youth programs and is always willing to give of his time.

We need someone in the Legislature who knows how to work with diverse people to accomplish goals. Neal Clayburn in that person! Please join me in voting for Neal Clayburn in District 29.

Kelly Mitchell, Lincoln