Letter, 5/6: Bolz cares about Nebraskans

I have been lucky enough to have Kate Bolz as my state senator for the last eight years. During her time in the Legislature, she has utilized every aspect of governance to benefit Nebraskans like me and you.

From passing protections for our farmers and voting for the expansion of Medicaid, Kate has had our back. Sadly, the same cannot be said for our current representative in Congress, Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who has voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act -- the very thing helping to safeguard many of us from coronavirus.

For as scary and as painful as life under COVID-19 has become, it is also an opportunity to demonstrate the incredible capacity for our government to do what it was built to do: help people. Unfortunately, as has been all but too evident recently, the extent to which aid comes from our government is dependent entirely on who is making the decisions in government.

There has never been a more crucial time to elect caring, empathetic leaders like Kate than this moment right now. As you fill out your ballots, I urge you to vote for Kate Bolz for Congress.

Carter Yost, Lincoln