Letter, 5/6: America needs monthly income

I will be 68 in August, and I am very thankful that I receive a guaranteed income through Social Security and a generous health plan through Medicare.

Every day, I hear the stories of people all over the country wondering where their next meal will come from. If Congress passed laws that guaranteed a monthly income plus health insurance, then the entire country could ride out this pandemic and the numerous disasters to come with much less anxiety and uncertainty.

Why have we allowed our employers to dictate whether we have an income? Or whether we have health insurance? We can’t let this continue. Universal heath insurance coupled with guaranteed income would halt our dependency on businesses for our continued good health and professional growth.

Let’s join the rest of the advanced countries who have universal health insurance and then become the leader of those countries in championing a guaranteed monthly income.

I think it would be a perfect way to satisfy the Constitution’s admonition to “promote the general welfare."

Suzanne V. Shackelford, Lincoln