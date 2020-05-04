Letter, 5/5: Party politics won't distract Bolz

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Kate Bolz for nearly a decade. Kate is trustworthy, compassionate and proven leader.

With everything that has happened over the past couple of months, we are about to experience some very challenging times -– from the economy to agriculture to healthcare. And, with the COVID-19 crisis baring the glaring gaps to access to health insurance coverage, affordable prescription drugs and health care for seniors, we need a leader who will make some real changes.

We can’t afford to have leadership who is distracted by silly antics or takes mandates from a party line. We need someone like Kate, a leader who really listens, who actually reaches across the aisle to work shoulder to shoulder for the betterment of Nebraska and who is a fighter who gets things done.

I trust Kate Bolz to represent and fight for Nebraska. I hope you will join me and vote for Kate Bolz for Congress.

Michele Tilley, Lincoln