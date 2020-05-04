Letter, 5/5: Lee understands state's issues
I endorse Lisa Lee for District 29 in the Nebraska Legislature. She is the kind of leader that we need. As the lead programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors, she has had a close view of the challenges facing our state and has interacted with many Nebraskans – hearing what is important.

Lisa’s experience as an audit professional and a key school district volunteer will be an asset as she works for the residents of District 29. I am proud to call this amazing woman my friend. I ask you to join me in voting for her on May 12.

Jeanne McClure, Lincoln

