Letter, 5/5: Lee understands state's issues

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

I endorse Lisa Lee for District 29 in the Nebraska Legislature. She is the kind of leader that we need. As the lead programmer for the Lincoln Council for International Visitors, she has had a close view of the challenges facing our state and has interacted with many Nebraskans – hearing what is important.