Letter, 5/5: Clayburn does the right thing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As Nebraskans in Legislative District 29 vote for their state senator in the May 12 primary, I encourage them to vote for Neal Clayburn. Neal is a longtime educator with a passion for serving his community.

What impresses me most about Neal is his commitment to forward-looking policies that will make our state stronger, safer and more sustainable. Neal’s science-based environmental policy priorities will help us adapt to today’s economic realities while preparing for tomorrow’s challenges.

Nebraskans know the dangers of short-sightedness, which is why it is more important than ever that we have state senators willing to safeguard our natural resources for future generations.

Anyone can say the right things. But it’s quite another thing to do the right thing. And Neal has been doing the right thing for decades. For over 40 years, Neal has served his community as a service member, educator and advocate. So, as you cast your vote for state senator, your best choice is Neal Clayburn.

Neal’s integrity sets him apart as a dependable neighbor, an honest Nebraskan and an exceptional leader. He’s earned my respect, and as your next state senator, he’ll earn yours, too.

Cooper Christiancy, Lincoln