Letter, 5/31: Where is science behind closures?
View Comments

Letter, 5/31: Where is science behind closures?

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Kindly help me, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, understand the science:

Children’s playgrounds and park equipment are fenced off, but picnic tables and benches are available. Five swimming pools open at 25% capacity for masked kids to stand in line only to hear, “Full." Teens have a lake party in April (Did any get COVID-19?) shutting down Lincoln’s few surrounding beaches “indefinitely” -- disregarding all who love nature or can’t afford city swimming pools!

No summer soccer, limited camps and recreation activities, no zoo. But yes to baseball, bars, rodeos, and farmers' markets. Again, the science?

As the late Dr. Seuss might opine: “Oh, the Places You Cannot Go!”

Jan Nash, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News