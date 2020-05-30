Letter, 5/31: Where is science behind closures?

Kindly help me, Gov. Pete Ricketts and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, understand the science:
Children’s playgrounds and park equipment are fenced off, but picnic tables and benches are available. Five swimming pools open at 25% capacity for masked kids to stand in line only to hear, “Full." Teens have a lake party in April (Did any get COVID-19?) shutting down Lincoln’s few surrounding beaches “indefinitely” -- disregarding all who love nature or can’t afford city swimming pools!
No summer soccer, limited camps and recreation activities, no zoo. But yes to baseball, bars, rodeos, and farmers' markets. Again, the science?
As the late Dr. Seuss might opine: “Oh, the Places You Cannot Go!”
Jan Nash, Lincoln
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.