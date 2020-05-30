Letter, 5/31: Where is science behind closures?

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Children’s playgrounds and park equipment are fenced off, but picnic tables and benches are available. Five swimming pools open at 25% capacity for masked kids to stand in line only to hear, “Full." Teens have a lake party in April (Did any get COVID-19?) shutting down Lincoln’s few surrounding beaches “indefinitely” -- disregarding all who love nature or can’t afford city swimming pools!