Letter, 5/31: Wearing mask is neighborly
View Comments

Letter, 5/31: Wearing mask is neighborly

22013664A

LINCOLN, NEB. - 05/22/2020 - David Sworts adjust his mask while petitioning for medicinal marijuana on Friday May 22, 2020 at the Haymarket farmers market. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

I'm a Christian pastor. Jesus teaches us that one of the greatest commandments is to love one another as he loved us. St. Paul tells us that love is patient, love is kind, love does not insist on its own way.

Wearing a mask in public doesn't require much of a sacrifice, and it protects both you and your neighbor. C'mon folks. It's not just common decency; it's what Jesus would do.

e're all in this together, and we're all better off if we do the neighborly thing.

The Rev. Chuck Bentjen, Beatrice

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News