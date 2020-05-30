Letter, 5/31: Wearing mask is neighborly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I'm a Christian pastor. Jesus teaches us that one of the greatest commandments is to love one another as he loved us. St. Paul tells us that love is patient, love is kind, love does not insist on its own way.

Wearing a mask in public doesn't require much of a sacrifice, and it protects both you and your neighbor. C'mon folks. It's not just common decency; it's what Jesus would do.

e're all in this together, and we're all better off if we do the neighborly thing.

The Rev. Chuck Bentjen, Beatrice