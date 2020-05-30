Letter, 5/31: Sasse speech was dangerous

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sen. Ben Sasse's commencement speech to the graduating class at Fremont High School was dripping with privilege and toxic masculinity. It may have been acceptable 30 years ago when he received his diploma from the same school, but we expect more in 2020, and especially from a Nebraskan elected to the U.S. Senate.

Among his many questionable remarks, his dismissal of the field of psychology is telling. It's no wonder there is a persistent stigma among Nebraskans toward reaching out for help with emotional trauma, stress and other mental health struggles.

And the suicide rate continues to climb among youth ages 10-24 in the state, particularly among boys and those living in rural communities deeply affected by the downturn in the agricultural economy and last year's devastating floods. This includes Fremont, according to the Nebraska Public Policy Center and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Sasse's rhetoric sends a clear message: Learning about and taking care of one's mental health is for the weak and for profit. These words have power, especially among the most vulnerable -- kids trying to find their place in the world.

"Nebraska Strong" is more than being tough. It's also being willing to talk about how you feel and seeking help when you need it. Maybe from a licensed professional.