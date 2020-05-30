Letter, 5/31: Questioning truth behind statement
On May 21, Sen. Julie Slama, 24, of Peru published a statement on Facebook insinuating that she — unlike some senators — possessed the courage to return to Lincoln July 20 when the Legislature reconvenes, regardless of any COVID-19 concerns.

Sen. Adam Morfeld, 35, of Lincoln responded by asking which senators had refused to return. He hadn’t seen any such coverage and noted it was “a serious issue.” Slama did not answer, nor did she explain further when I reached out for comment.

It seems Slama exaggerated, perhaps even fabricated, the so-called coverage in order to make herself look better as she faces her first election in November. Spreading this kind of misinformation is not only disrespectful to constituents, it weakens trust in other lawmakers — and thus the legislative institution itself.

When appointed to represent District 1 in the Legislature by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019, Slama was one the youngest lawmakers in state history. Two months my junior, I hoped she might posses the political clarity and independence of youth. I have been disappointed.

Slama’s little fib may be minor, but its self-serving nature (and the subsequent lack of openness or explanation) should cause Nebraskans pause about the future of establishment politics in our state.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

