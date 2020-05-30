Letter, 5/31: Federal government not leading way

President Trump is always telling us what to do, such as go back to work so that the economy can open.
However, Trump is currently not having the federal government open up. Not all federal employees at some agencies are reporting back to work.
When you apply for a passport, it usually takes three to six weeks for a renewal, and eight weeks for a new passport to be issued.
Currently, there is no time limit when an individual can expect their passport. Employees who answer the phone at the Department of State respond by saying it will take several months before a renewal or new passport can be issued. The government app you are referred to states the same. No time frame is given. The reason for the excessive time delay is because most agents at the State Department are still not returning to work.
So once again the president is saying one thing and doing another or nothing as usual.
Without a passport, one cannot travel, which means no airline tickets to purchase, no hotels to book and no restaurants to eat at. Yes, passports are for international travel. But the majority of Americans need to use domestic airlines to reach an international airport and will need to spend money on a variety of services. Therefore, this section of the economy cannot open up since Trump has not done what he said he would because federal employees are not returning to work.
This president who always talks out of both sides of his mouth is worthy of the following quote.
As Maximus stated to Commodus in the movie "Gladiator": "The time for honoring yourself will soon be at an end."
Jack Herstein, Walton
