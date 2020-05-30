Letter, 5/31: Federal government not leading way

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Trump is always telling us what to do, such as go back to work so that the economy can open.

However, Trump is currently not having the federal government open up. Not all federal employees at some agencies are reporting back to work.

When you apply for a passport, it usually takes three to six weeks for a renewal, and eight weeks for a new passport to be issued.

Currently, there is no time limit when an individual can expect their passport. Employees who answer the phone at the Department of State respond by saying it will take several months before a renewal or new passport can be issued. The government app you are referred to states the same. No time frame is given. The reason for the excessive time delay is because most agents at the State Department are still not returning to work.

So once again the president is saying one thing and doing another or nothing as usual.