Letter, 5/31: Bribing us with our own debt
A very prescient Alexis de Tocqueville famously said in his book "Democracy in America," published in the early 1800s, that "The American Republic will endure until the day Congress discovers that it can bribe the public with the public's money,” and he was mostly correct.

Something he did not foresee, though, and which has become clear since, is that once we have burned through the public's money there is still something left to bribe them with. At $28 trillion and counting, the American federal and local governments have discovered that the American people are perfectly content to be bribed with their own debt.

David Kendle, Lincoln

