Letter, 5/31: Answer is blowing in the wind

The wind blows here almost constantly, sometimes strong enough to almost blow you over. We’ve grown used to it; it’s part of life in Nebraska. My cottonwood trees definitely tell me when the wind is blowing in the rustle of their leaves.

Fortunately, the same wind that takes your breath away in the winter and blows dust in your face in the summer can be put to good use making electricity. In fact, since the costs of making power from wind have fallen nearly 70 percent over the last 10 years, wind energy is now the cheapest form of new electricity in our state.

Other less windy states next door to us are taking advantage. Iowa makes nearly five times as much wind power as Nebraska, uses it for nearly 40% of its energy needs and profits from exporting the rest. In the process, the wind energy industry creates new jobs in small towns, pays farmers to use their land and pays taxes to counties and school districts.

The answer for the Cornhusker State’s long-term economic well-being may very well be blowing in the wind.

Anne De Vries, Cortland

