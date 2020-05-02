Letter, 5/3: Trust the data, not the people
Letter, 5/3: Trust the data, not the people

How are we doing? Don't need to listen to politicians who see it through the lens of their political futures. Don't even need it explained by trusted scientists.

Trust the data. As of April 29, the United States had 4.25% of the world's population and 27.5% of COVID-19 deaths (much fueled by the denial and late response of our governmental leaders). And this total has been mitigated by the extraordinary measures families, businesses, health care workers and "essential" employees have taken.

The concern is that, in going forward, the life and death decisions are being made by those who feel politically threatened and who may want to throw the Hail Mary pass.

With our governor’s and president’s influence in keeping our hot spots (meatpacking) operating, we may have a new category to add to the essential workers: The disposables.

Steve Rische, Lincoln

