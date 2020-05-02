Letter, 5/3: Time to expand testing quickly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a physician, I took an oath to protect the health of my patients and the community. The COVID-19 numbers are rising across the nation and flooding health care systems in nearby central Nebraska. Without expanded testing, we have little hope to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in Lincoln.

A unique and key factor with the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is shedding even among "pre-symptomatic" patients. This virus has very high levels in the upper respiratory tract initially, making it highly communicable. This results in people unknowingly spreading the virus for an average of five days without feeling sick.

Our public health strategy has traditionally relied on early detection to contain spread. However this symptom-based screening fails to control transmission due to the "pre-symptomatic" spread of SARS-CoV-2. I strongly suggest we deploy mass testing at our long-term care facilities and the State Penitentiary.

As testing allows, we can expand to other congregate living situations. Gov. Pete Ricketts invested heavily in “Test Nebraska,” a program to massively test the state for SARS-CoV-2, which could be used in these two high risk locations in Lincoln.