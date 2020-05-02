Letter, 5/3: Sasse keeps race positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here’s the difference between Ben Sasse and his primary opponent: Ben Sasse is the only one running a positive campaign. Negative attacks don’t work in Nebraska politics.

The Midwest is known around the world for how friendly we are. That's more than just superficial niceness on our part, though -- we're friendly because we genuinely love and care for everyone in our communities.

I'm so shocked by how nasty politics have gotten. Attack ads and mudslinging isn't who Nebraskans are. Thankfully, Senator Sasse has never stooped to that level.

He is different from most politicians. He's just a dad and husband from Fremont, trying to make this country a better and stronger place for his kids. Unlike his opponent, he's not out to insult and demean his opponents.

Ben’s positive campaign shows us something important: We can be better. I'm so happy with how he's represented us, and I'm thrilled to be voting for him on May 12.

Frank Kovacs, Minden

